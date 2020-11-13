ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 5,040,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $23.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ORIC. In addition, ORIC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 756,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to ORIC from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ORIC, are expected to be approximately $115.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup, Jefferies LLC and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.