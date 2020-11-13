 

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 5,040,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $23.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ORIC. In addition, ORIC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 756,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to ORIC from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ORIC, are expected to be approximately $115.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup, Jefferies LLC and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

