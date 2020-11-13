 

Ra Medical Systems to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 12:50  |  37   |   |   

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium. This event, which features one-on-one meetings, is being held Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Ra Medical management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors should contact Ra Medical President Jeffrey Kraws at jkraws@ramed.com or Jody Cain at jcain@lhai.com.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

Ra Medical Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ra Medical Systems to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Ra Medical Systems Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
11.11.20
Ra Medical Systems to Host Webcast Discussing the Role of Excimer Lasers in the Treatment of Psoriasis during the Pandemic
09.11.20
Ra Medical Systems Hosts Summit with Vascular Physicians to Monitor Progress on Next-Generation DABRA Catheter Design
05.11.20
Ra Medical Systems to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020
23.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) on Behalf of Investors
14.10.20
Ra Medical Systems Announces 10 Subjects Have Been Enrolled in its DABRA Pivotal Atherectomy Clinical Trial

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
63
RMED (Mkab 7M) Cash 32M / rebound play!