Ra Medical Systems to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium. This event, which features one-on-one meetings, is being held Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Ra Medical management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors should contact Ra Medical President Jeffrey Kraws at jkraws@ramed.com or Jody Cain at jcain@lhai.com.