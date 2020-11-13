 

AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 12:55  |  71   |   |   

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, has been selected by Trinity Metro to conduct the environmental assessment and preliminary engineering for the TEXRail extension project. Trinity Metro plans to extend the commuter rail line south from downtown Fort Worth, Texas, connecting the Fort Worth T&P Station to the future TEXRail station in the Fort Worth Medical District. The extension will serve the more than 40,000 people who work in the fast-growing Medical District, plus residents and businesses in the surrounding Near Southside neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to continue supporting Trinity Metro and the city in its efforts to make public transportation more accessible,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “AECOM looks forward to leveraging its global transportation expertise on this project and remains committed to advancing key infrastructure during this economic recovery."

"Trinity Metro's commuter rail line already has nine stations in Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine, and this expansion is intended to improve transit equity by providing access to healthcare services for local residents who may not have a vehicle and will ease the commute for healthcare workers traveling in and out of the district," said Dev Rastogi, AECOM’s vice president and Dallas executive.

The TEXRail commuter rail line opened in January 2019 and extends northeast for 27 miles between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B. Stations are located along the corridor in North Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Grapevine and DFW Airport. Currently the rail line only goes as far south as the Fort Worth T&P Station, but does not yet serve the city’s medical district or southern neighborhoods. The new project will extend the line 2.1 miles with a proposed station south of Mistletoe Boulevard, near Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership on TEXRail had increased by more than 50% to more than 50,000 per month, providing a more efficient and environmentally conscious transportation method for riders. As project consultant, AECOM’s role will include a study to review the environmental impact of the project. AECOM will prepare the preliminary engineering plans, environmental documentation and support public outreach consistent with all Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. In a similar role, AECOM supported Trinity Metro throughout the development of the initial phase of the TEXRail project.

Seite 1 von 3
AECOM Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, has been selected by Trinity Metro to conduct the environmental assessment and preliminary engineering for the TEXRail extension project. Trinity Metro plans to extend the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
AECOM to provide design consultancy for Tuen Mun South Extension, Hong Kong
26.10.20
AECOM to announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results on November 16th
21.10.20
ACM LONG TERM SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AECOM and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
19.10.20
AECOM to relocate its Global Headquarters in Los Angeles
16.10.20
AECOM announces sale of its Power construction business to CriticalPoint Capital