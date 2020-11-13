Holiday Savings at Dollar General Deliver Continued Focus on Customer Needs

“We understand customers may be celebrating the upcoming holidays differently this year, and Dollar General has a number of ways to help,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer. “We remain focused on serving our customers by increasing contactless options with DG Pickup and self-checkout, delivering clean and inviting store environments and offering a series of sales events through an extended holiday season. We are equally excited to celebrate our mission of Serving Others through our ongoing partnerships with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local toy drives including the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.”

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced plans today to help customers celebrate and stretch their budgets this holiday season through savings events beginning on Friday, November 13, all while continuing safety measures and giving back to the nearly 17,000 communities the Company calls home. The major retailer also announced an additional 20% military appreciation discount from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15.

Extended Veteran Discounts

Dollar General has extended its military appreciation discount to provide an additional 20% off qualifying purchases from November 13 through November 15 for veterans, active duty military members, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their families. Additional savings are available in stores or by using the code MILITARY20 at DG.com.

Dollar General has a longstanding history of supporting those who serve through exclusive discounts, outreach in military communities through the Company’s military employee resource group, SERVE, and the founding of the Paychecks for Patriots program that supports service members’ transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities.

DG Deal Days

Kickstarting an extended shopping period and series of savings events, DG first plans to offer a Pre-Holiday Event on November 13 and continue to provide exciting savings during selected periods below. Specific offerings and savings will be available online.

Three Days of Lower Prices: November 19-21, 2020

Four Days of Deals: November 22-25, 2020

Thanksgiving Day Deals: November 26, 2020

Thanksgiving Deal Days: November 26-28, 2020

Three Days of Deals: December 3-5, 2020

Additional Three Days of Deals: December 6-8, 2020

More Ways to Shop This Holiday

DG enhances customer shopping experiences by offering additional ways to save time and money this holiday season.

DG Pickup: DG Pickup helps to make shopping even more convenient and contactless and is now available for most Dollar General stores. Through the DG app, customers may shop from the convenience of their smart phone and receive a communication when their order is ready. Once at the store, customers can grab their order from the in-store DG Pickup shelves and be on their way. DG Pickup also allows customers to take full advantage of the DG Digital Coupons for instant savings.

DG Rewards: Customers have a new way to save on their favorite products in the DG app with the launch of DG Rewards, which allows customers to earn discounts on their favorite items over time in addition to DG Digital Coupons. To get started, customers can activate available DG Rewards online at DG.coupons.com/rewards. Once rewards are activated, they may head to the store to shop their favorite items, enter their phone number at check out and redeem their rewards.

Dollar General Digital Coupons: One of the most popular ways to find additional savings on the DG app is through the DG Digital Coupons Program that provides savings throughout the year on national and private brand items to help customers’ wallets stretch even further. Customers may sign-up today by visiting www.dollargeneral.com/coupons or accessing coupons on the DG mobile app. Customers may digitally add coupons to their account and redeem them at checkout by entering the ten digit telephone number associated with their account on the pin pad.

Cart Calculator: Also available through the DG app, customers can use the Cart Calculator to scan items as they shop and see a running total of items in their basket (including tax). Additionally, the app’s Coupon Surfacing functionality can alert customers if a digital coupon offer is available. When alerted, customers download the digital offer and see their savings appear after entering their 10-digit Digital Coupon number at register. When scanning products, Cart Calculator can also alert customers if a DG comparable private brand may be available for a lesser cost.

Shopping List: For customers seeking to pre-plan their shopping trips, DG recently introduced the Shopping List on the DG mobile app. Customers can create their shopping list, find which items have an available digital coupon and calculate an estimated total before they arrive at their local DG store.

Serving Others