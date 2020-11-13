EANS-DD Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
name: Peter Anzeletti-Reikl (natural person)
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
ISIN: AT0000606306
description of the financial instrument: RBI share
type: acquisition
date: 12.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange (XWBO)
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 14.75275 400
total volume: 400
total price: EUR 5.901,10
average price: EUR 14.75275
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance
+43 1 71707-1456
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
