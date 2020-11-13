EANS-DD Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 13.11.2020, 13:15 | 49 | 0 | 0 13.11.2020, 13:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Peter Anzeletti-Reikl (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000606306

description of the financial instrument: RBI share

type: acquisition

date: 12.11.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange (XWBO)

currency: Euro





price volume

EUR 14.75275 400



total volume: 400

total price: EUR 5.901,10

average price: EUR 14.75275





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance

+43 1 71707-1456

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Vienna





end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 71707-2089

FAX: +43 1 71707-2138

mail: ir@rbinternational.com

WWW: www.rbinternational.com

ISIN: AT0000606306

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English



