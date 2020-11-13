 

EANS-DD Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

13.11.2020, 13:15  |  49   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Peter Anzeletti-Reikl (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000606306
description of the financial instrument: RBI share
type: acquisition
date: 12.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange (XWBO)
currency: Euro


price volume
EUR 14.75275 400

total volume: 400
total price: EUR 5.901,10
average price: EUR 14.75275


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance
+43 1 71707-1456
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

