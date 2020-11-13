 

Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Bruker Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
Bruker Introduces Vutara VXL Best-in-Class Super-Resolution Microscope and Spatial Biology Analysis Capabilities
20.10.20
Bruker Announces Date and Time of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast
19.10.20
Bruker Introduces Routine Gradient Spectroscopy and Robust, Industry-Standard PAL Automation on High-Performance Fourier 80 Benchtop FT-NMR System
19.10.20
Bruker Introduces PaSER Software for ‘Run and Done’ 4D- ProteomicsTM and TIMS/PASEF Method Wins HUPO 2020 Award