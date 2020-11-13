IMV to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webcast on the Ovarian Cancer Treatment Landscape and Data Highlights from the Phase 2 Trial of a Novel T-Cell Therapy

The webcast will feature presentations by KOLs Oliver Dorigo, MD, PhD and Jeannine Villella, DO, FACOG, FACS who will discuss the treatment options in ovarian cancer and competitive landscape within the disease state. The KOLs will also provide an update on the ongoing Phase 2 trial with IMV’s novel T cell therapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, along with insights about the patients' experience. Drs. Dorigo and Villella will be available to answer questions from financial analysts following the formal presentation.

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webcast on the treatment options in ovarian cancer and competitive landscape within the disease state on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8.00am Eastern Time.

IMV management will discuss trial results and their significance to DPX, the company’s delivery platform, as well its outlook on next steps.

To register for the webcast, please click here. A webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events, Webcasts and Presentations” in the investors section of IMV’s website and a replay will be available approximately one hour after the presentation. Afterwards, the replay will be available for approximately 30 days. Financial analysts are welcome to ask questions during the live Q&A and are invited to submit their request via email.

About the KOLs

Dr. Oliver Dorigo is the director and associate professor of the division of gynecologic oncology and the director of the gynecologic clinical care program at the Women’s Cancer Center at Stanford University. He is also director of the Mary Lake Polan Gynecologic Oncology Research Laboratory. Dr. Dorigo received his MD from the University of Heidelberg Medical School in Germany. He did a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Munich, followed by a research fellowship in cancer gene therapy at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in San Diego. He completed his PhD in molecular biology at University of California, Los Angeles, and a clinical fellowship in gynecologic oncology at UCLA/Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Dorigo was an assistant professor at UCLA until he joined the Stanford faculty in 2013.