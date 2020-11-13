TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM ET/ 7:20 PM GMT

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:20 PM ET/ 7:20 PM GMT.



A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.