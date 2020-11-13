BioCryst Presents Data Showing Sustained Attack Rate Reductions, Improved Patient Satisfaction and Quality of Life for HAE Patients Taking Berotralstat in APeX-2 Trial

The data from three abstracts, including a Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract, are being presented at the 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), which is being conducted virtually from November 13-15.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today presented new clinical data that further evaluates the attack rate reductions, patient satisfaction and quality of life of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients in the APeX-2 trial over 48 weeks. Berotralstat is an investigational treatment for the prevention of attacks in patients with HAE.

“Presenting all available treatment options to patients is an important part of HAE clinical management. These data continue to demonstrate the potential of berotralstat as a prophylactic medication, if approved by the FDA, with sustained reduction in attacks and meaningful improvements in quality of life seen over 48 weeks of treatment. With its oral, once-daily administration, berotralstat would offer patients a therapeutic alternative for managing this chronic disease,” said H. James Wedner, M.D., the Dr. Phillip and Arleen Korenblat Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and lead author of the Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract.

Following is a brief description of the clinical data posters being presented at ACAAI.

Berotralstat Reduces Attacks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): APeX-2 Trial 48 Week Results; Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract, Session A, Friday, November 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. CT

Patients treated with oral, once-daily berotralstat 150 mg for 48 weeks experienced a sustained reduction in mean investigator confirmed HAE attack rates through month 12.

In patients re-randomized to berotralstat 150 mg after 24 weeks on placebo, there was a marked reduction in investigator-confirmed HAE attack rates over 24 weeks of treatment. These patients had a mean attack rate per month of 2.5 at baseline, 1.7 at month six (while on placebo), 0.6 at month seven (one month after starting berotralstat 150 mg) and 0.6 at month 12 (six months after starting berotralstat 150 mg).