 

BioCryst Presents Data Showing Sustained Attack Rate Reductions, Improved Patient Satisfaction and Quality of Life for HAE Patients Taking Berotralstat in APeX-2 Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 13:02  |  75   |   |   

—Data presented at 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)—

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today presented new clinical data that further evaluates the attack rate reductions, patient satisfaction and quality of life of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients in the APeX-2 trial over 48 weeks. Berotralstat is an investigational treatment for the prevention of attacks in patients with HAE.

The data from three abstracts, including a Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract, are being presented at the 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), which is being conducted virtually from November 13-15.

“Presenting all available treatment options to patients is an important part of HAE clinical management. These data continue to demonstrate the potential of berotralstat as a prophylactic medication, if approved by the FDA, with sustained reduction in attacks and meaningful improvements in quality of life seen over 48 weeks of treatment. With its oral, once-daily administration, berotralstat would offer patients a therapeutic alternative for managing this chronic disease,” said H. James Wedner, M.D., the Dr. Phillip and Arleen Korenblat Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and lead author of the Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract.

Following is a brief description of the clinical data posters being presented at ACAAI.

Berotralstat Reduces Attacks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): APeX-2 Trial 48 Week Results; Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract, Session A, Friday, November 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. CT

Patients treated with oral, once-daily berotralstat 150 mg for 48 weeks experienced a sustained reduction in mean investigator confirmed HAE attack rates through month 12.

In patients re-randomized to berotralstat 150 mg after 24 weeks on placebo, there was a marked reduction in investigator-confirmed HAE attack rates over 24 weeks of treatment. These patients had a mean attack rate per month of 2.5 at baseline, 1.7 at month six (while on placebo), 0.6 at month seven (one month after starting berotralstat 150 mg) and 0.6 at month 12 (six months after starting berotralstat 150 mg).  

Seite 1 von 4
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCryst Presents Data Showing Sustained Attack Rate Reductions, Improved Patient Satisfaction and Quality of Life for HAE Patients Taking Berotralstat in APeX-2 Trial —Data presented at 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)—RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today presented new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
BioCryst Presents New Data Highlighting Burden of Therapy with Current Injectable Prophylaxis Medication for HAE
12.11.20
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
05.11.20
BioCryst Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Upcoming Key Milestones
02.11.20
BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.10.20
MHRA Grants HAE Patients Early Access to BioCryst’s Berotralstat in United Kingdom
28.10.20
Biocryst to Present Abstracts at Annual Scientific Meeting of American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
22.10.20
BioCryst to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5
22.10.20
Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Publishes Results from BioCryst’s APeX-2 Pivotal Trial of Oral, Once-Daily Berotralstat for the Prevention of HAE Attacks

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
212
BioCryst Pharma Inc (BCRX) -- Next Ebola Play