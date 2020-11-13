 

Medicenna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA; TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

“Over the last several months, we have achieved key clinical, regulatory, and corporate milestones that have left us well positioned for continued growth,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “We believe that the clinical data presented at the ENA Meeting strongly supports MDNA55’s ability to improve long-term survival and tumor control in recurrent glioblastoma (“rGBM”), a common and uniformly fatal from of brain cancer. This data is complemented by preclinical results from our IL-2 and IL-13 Superkine platform programs that further demonstrates the potential of MDNA11 and highlights the platform’s ability to generate cytokine-based treatments that may have the potential to overcome the shortcomings of currently available immunotherapies.”

Dr. Merchant continued, “Moving forward, we aim to build on these achievements as we work to advance and expand our clinical pipeline. We continue to assess potential partnership strategies to facilitate the progression of our MDNA55 program, and have been bolstered by our positive data and the FDA’s pioneering recommendation to conduct a hybrid registration trial with a comparator arm that utilizes both traditional and matched external controls. Meaningful progress is also being made toward the advancement of MDNA11 to the clinic, as we recently completed a Scientific Advice Meeting with UK’s MHRA and are on track to submit the IMPD, for a Phase 1/2 clinical study, in the middle of the next calendar year. We believe that the continued progression of these programs, together with our recent Nasdaq listing, will enable Medicenna to deliver short- and long-term value to its stakeholders.”

Program highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, along with recent developments, include:

MDNA55: Recurrent Glioblastoma Program:

  • On October 15, 2020 Medicenna provided an update on the clinical development of MDNA55, an interleukin-4 (IL-4)-guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. The FDA agreed that we could conduct an innovative open-label hybrid Phase 3 trial that allows use of a substantial number of subjects (two-thirds) from a matched external control arm to support regulatory approval of MDNA55 for rGBM. The FDA also expressed their willingness to consider interim analysis of the trial if certain criteria are met. Unlike conventional randomized control trials, the hybrid trial design will reduce the overall number of subjects needed in the study to achieve the primary endpoint as well as reduce the cost and timelines associated with completing the trial.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Medicenna Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medicenna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA; TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Medicenna to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Events in November
26.10.20
Medicenna Presents Promising Preclinical Data on IL-2 and IL-13 Superkines at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting
26.10.20
Medicenna Presents Late Breaking Abstract Updating Results from Phase 2b Recurrent GBM Trial at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Meeting
19.10.20
Medicenna Announces Upcoming Presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting
15.10.20
Medicenna Provides MDNA55 rGBM Clinical Program Update Following Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
77
MDNA.TO ( Mkap C$ 36M) (Cash C$20 M) Positive P2 Daten in Q1 könnten für Zulassung reichen