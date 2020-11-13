Medicenna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA; TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today
announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.
“Over the last several months, we have achieved key clinical, regulatory, and corporate milestones that have left us well positioned for continued growth,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “We believe that the clinical data presented at the ENA Meeting strongly supports MDNA55’s ability to improve long-term survival and tumor control in recurrent glioblastoma (“rGBM”), a common and uniformly fatal from of brain cancer. This data is complemented by preclinical results from our IL-2 and IL-13 Superkine platform programs that further demonstrates the potential of MDNA11 and highlights the platform’s ability to generate cytokine-based treatments that may have the potential to overcome the shortcomings of currently available immunotherapies.”
Dr. Merchant continued, “Moving forward, we aim to build on these achievements as we work to advance and expand our clinical pipeline. We continue to assess potential partnership strategies to facilitate the progression of our MDNA55 program, and have been bolstered by our positive data and the FDA’s pioneering recommendation to conduct a hybrid registration trial with a comparator arm that utilizes both traditional and matched external controls. Meaningful progress is also being made toward the advancement of MDNA11 to the clinic, as we recently completed a Scientific Advice Meeting with UK’s MHRA and are on track to submit the IMPD, for a Phase 1/2 clinical study, in the middle of the next calendar year. We believe that the continued progression of these programs, together with our recent Nasdaq listing, will enable Medicenna to deliver short- and long-term value to its stakeholders.”
Program highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, along with recent developments, include:
MDNA55: Recurrent Glioblastoma Program:
- On October 15, 2020 Medicenna provided an update on the clinical development of MDNA55, an interleukin-4 (IL-4)-guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM),
the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. The FDA agreed that we could conduct an innovative open-label hybrid Phase 3 trial that allows use of a substantial number of subjects
(two-thirds) from a matched external control arm to support regulatory approval of MDNA55 for rGBM. The FDA also expressed their willingness to consider interim analysis of the trial if certain
criteria are met. Unlike conventional randomized control trials, the hybrid trial design will reduce the overall number of subjects needed in the study to achieve the primary endpoint as well as
reduce the cost and timelines associated with completing the trial.
