Medicenna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



“Over the last several months, we have achieved key clinical, regulatory, and corporate milestones that have left us well positioned for continued growth,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “We believe that the clinical data presented at the ENA Meeting strongly supports MDNA55’s ability to improve long-term survival and tumor control in recurrent glioblastoma (“rGBM”), a common and uniformly fatal from of brain cancer. This data is complemented by preclinical results from our IL-2 and IL-13 Superkine platform programs that further demonstrates the potential of MDNA11 and highlights the platform’s ability to generate cytokine-based treatments that may have the potential to overcome the shortcomings of currently available immunotherapies.”