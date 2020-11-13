Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Recent Progress

Recent Progress

During SITC’s 35 th Anniversary Annual Meeting, three new data presentations were given evaluating CMP-001, Checkmate’s advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist. These data continue to demonstrate the clinical activity of CMP-001 in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies in patients with melanoma.

Checkmate is actively engaging with potential clinical sites and remains on track to initiate three Phase 2 trials combining CMP-001 with PD-1 blockade by late 2020/early 2021 for the treatment of: First-line head and neck cancer Anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma First-line metastatic or unresectable melanoma





Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $137.3 million as of September 30, 2020.

Research and development expenses (R&D): R&D expenses were $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increased headcount and clinical trial expenses in connection with increased patient enrollment in the ongoing clinical trials of CMP-001 and preparations for the initiation of planned additional clinical trials of CMP-001. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in contract manufacturing costs.

General and administration expenses (G&A) : G&A expenses were $3.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in personnel and other operating expenses incurred in connection with Checkmate beginning to operate as a publicly-traded company.

Net loss and comprehensive loss: Net loss and comprehensive loss was $9.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals



Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate’s product candidate, CMP-001, is an advanced generation TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 6,673 $ 5,076 $ 19,462 $ 17,126 General and administrative 3,160 1,208 6,465 3,365 Total operating expenses 9,833 6,284 25,927 20,491 Loss from operations (9,833 ) (6,284 ) (25,927 ) (20,491 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 4 43 32 160 Change in fair value of convertible loan notes — — (83 ) — Total other income (expense), net 4 43 (51 ) 160 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (9,829 ) $ (6,241 ) $ (25,978 ) $ (20,331 )

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,340 $ 4,185 Other current assets 6,725 941 Total assets $ 144,065 $ 5,126 Current liabilities $ 8,860 $ 5,634 Total liabilities $ 8,860 $ 5,634 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — 32,482 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock — 64,446 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 135,205 (97,436 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) $ 144,065 $ 5,126

