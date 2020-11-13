Surface Oncology Announces SRF617 and SRF388 Will Advance to Combination and Expansion Stages of Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Detailed clinical data for each program to be presented at a medical conference in the first half of 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that both of its lead clinical programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), have achieved predefined criteria for advancement into combination and expansion stages of the ongoing Phase 1 trials. These criteria include safety, successful escalation to a biologically relevant dose, target engagement and meaningful pharmacodynamic activity in the ongoing Phase 1 trials.

“As we initiated the Phase 1 clinical trials just eight months ago, we are extremely pleased with the progress both of our lead product programs have made to date,” said Jeff Goater, chief executive officer. “With the updates announced today, both SRF617 and SRF388 are well-positioned to advance into the key next stages of the ongoing trials in the coming months and ultimately deliver meaningful clinical benefits to patients suffering with cancer.”

“We are very encouraged by these data and our clinical progress to date with SRF617 and SRF388,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief medical officer. “Both of these programs are highly innovative, next-generation immunotherapies with the potential to provide novel treatment options to patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing each of these programs into the next stage of the ongoing Phase 1 studies and presenting detailed clinical updates at a medical conference in the first half of 2021.”

SRF617 Highlights:

The open label, Phase 1/1b clinical trial of SRF617 was initiated in March 2020 and is enrolling patients with a variety of advanced solid tumors. Summary results from nine patients treated across three dose levels (20 mg, 70 mg and 200 mg intravenously every two weeks) include: No dose limiting toxicities have been observed and SRF617 has been well-tolerated. Target occupancy on B cells has increased in a dose-dependent manner, and importantly, within the 200 mg cohort, the goal of meaningful, sustained target occupancy has been achieved. Surface Oncology has already demonstrated that target occupancy is directly correlated with CD39 enzymatic inhibition. Prolonged stable disease (>5 months) has been seen in one patient with NSCLC who had progressed on prior anti-PD-1 treatment.

While dose escalation will continue because of the lack of dose-limiting toxicities, SRF617 has achieved a dose that supports advancement of the program into the planned combination expansion cohorts (additional details provided below). We anticipate that the combination cohorts will likely begin enrolling in late 2020.

Surface Oncology plans to present detailed initial clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1/1b trial of SRF617 at a medical conference in the first half of 2021.

In May 2020, Surface Oncology announced a clinical collaboration with Merck (NYSE: MRK) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining SRF617 with Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. This combination will be studied as a future component of the ongoing first-in-human Phase 1/1b study of SRF617 and will be evaluated in patients with solid tumors, with a focus on patients with gastric cancer and those who have developed resistance to checkpoint inhibition — both areas of high unmet need.

In addition, as part of the clinical development plan, Surface Oncology will initiate SRF617 combinations with gemcitabine and abraxane in patients with pancreatic cancer and SRF617 in combination with AB928, an A 2A /A 2B small molecule inhibitor, in clinical collaboration with Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) in patients with prostate cancer.

SRF388 Highlights: