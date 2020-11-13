DraftKings Reports Third Quarter Results and Raises 2020 Revenue Guidance

Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $133 million; Increases 2020 Pro Forma Revenue Guidance to $540 million to $560 million; Introduces 2021 Revenue Guidance of $750 million to $850 million

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, DraftKings reported revenue of $133 million, an increase of 98% compared to $67 million during the same period in 2019. After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue grew 42% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

