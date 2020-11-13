 

BioCryst Presents New Data Highlighting Burden of Therapy with Current Injectable Prophylaxis Medication for HAE

Data presented at the 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced data from a cross-sectional study among patients, caregivers and physicians capturing the burden of injectable prophylactic therapy experienced by hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients and caregivers, and differences in perceptions between physicians and HAE patients.

The three abstracts were presented at the 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), which is being conducted virtually from November 13-15.

Poster presentations:

  • Patient Perspectives on the Treatment Burden of Injectable Medication Administration for Hereditary Angioedema (#160)
  • Prophylactic Treatment Burden: Assessment by Caregivers of Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (#161)
  • Understanding Differences in Perceptions of Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Burden May Improve Patient-Physician Treatment Care Dialogue (#162)

“These data are consistent across HAE patients, caregivers and treating physicians showing many patients experience a significant treatment burden associated with current prophylactic HAE therapies. New therapies with easier routes of administration may meet a significant unmet need for HAE patients seeking improved quality of life,” said study lead Cristine Radojicic, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

Overall, the burden of treatment reported across all groups surveyed suggests an unmet need still remains in HAE clinical management. These study findings collectively highlight the opportunity to strengthen the shared decision making between patients and physicians with more effective dialogue about the burden of treatment and patients' individual needs and preferences.

Following is a brief summary of the data from the cross-sectional study conducted via three double-blinded surveys with HAE patients (n=75), caregivers (n=30) and physicians (n=109), respectively:

  • Almost nine in 10 patients with HAE report they have learned to tolerate difficult aspects of their treatment and 58 percent report they are tired of their injections. Even though patients are satisfied with their current prophylactic medications, 86 percent are still interested in a less burdensome route of administration.
