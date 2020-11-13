CEO Update – 2020 Summary and Next Steps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; the “Company”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; FRANKFURT: KEQ0) today provided a summary of 2020 accomplishments and next steps to advance ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.



“So far in 2020, our team has successfully advanced exploration efforts at the Pedra Branca PGE project on multiple fronts. We have completed 80% of the 6,000 metre two phase drill program, focusing on our goals of resource expansion, target advancement and discovery drilling,” stated Jim Paterson, ValOre’s Chairman and CEO. Assay results are pending from drilling completed at Trapia 1 and Trapia 2; with both drill rigs now positioned to start drilling at the Santo Amaro area this week. Our work related to mineralogy, processing and metallurgy has provided very positive initial results and some additional options which warrant immediate follow up.”