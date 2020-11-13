CEO Update – 2020 Summary and Next Steps
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp.
(“ValOre”; the “Company”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; FRANKFURT:
KEQ0) today provided a summary of 2020 accomplishments and next steps to advance ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.
“So far in 2020, our team has successfully advanced exploration efforts at the Pedra Branca PGE project on multiple fronts. We have completed 80% of the 6,000 metre two phase drill program, focusing on our goals of resource expansion, target advancement and discovery drilling,” stated Jim Paterson, ValOre’s Chairman and CEO. Assay results are pending from drilling completed at Trapia 1 and Trapia 2; with both drill rigs now positioned to start drilling at the Santo Amaro area this week. Our work related to mineralogy, processing and metallurgy has provided very positive initial results and some additional options which warrant immediate follow up.”
Pedra Branca 2020 Drill Program
Resource Expansion – The bulk of the 6,000 proposed metres to be drilled as part of both the Phase 1 and 2 programs, were aimed at expanding specific zones which form part of the Pedra Branca inferred resource, namely Trapia (Trapia 1 and Trapia 2) and Santo Amaro:
- Trapia 1 – 2,520 metres in 12 holes drilled with assays from 5 holes released Aug 25 and Aug 31. Assays pending from 7 holes drilled to the south of the area of known resources;
- Trapia 2 – 1,098 metres in 8 holes drilled with samples from all holes sent this week to the lab for assays;
-
Santo Amaro – two drill rigs now positioned at Santo Amaro to commence drilling this week. We aim to finish strong with the planned drilling of
960.0 metres in 8 holes.
Target Advancement – 565 metres in 8 holes, were drilled in previously tested target zones, with highly encouraging results coming from Cana Brava, where shallow mineralization was extended with PGE intercepts in three of the drill holes (Oct 27 release)
Discovery Drilling – 750 metres in 8 holes tested new targets, with a highlight being a new PGE discovery at the previously undrilled C-04 WorldView-magnetic anomaly target, with 2PGE+Au mineralization encountered in all three drill holes (Oct 27 release). These results are significant, as they validate ValOre's exploration methodology described in the Dec 4, 2019 news release.
0 Kommentare