Bio-Path Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call to be Held Today at 8:30 A.M. ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.



“We made meaningful progress across our programs throughout the third quarter despite continued headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Importantly, enrollment continues in Stage 2 of our Phase 2 trial of prexigebersen (BP1001), a liposomal Grb2 antisense, as a combination treatment for patients suffering with acute myeloid leukemia (AML),” said Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “We further strengthened our intellectual property portfolio with a strategic patent providing broad protection for application of prexigebersen in the treatment of a variety of cancers in combination with front-line therapies.”