XPO Logistics Named a FreightTech 25 Global Innovator

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named to the 2021 FreightTech 25 as one of the transportation industry’s most technologically disruptive companies. This is the third consecutive year XPO has been recognized by FreightWaves, a leading source of information about global freight markets.

To arrive at the 25 foremost innovators, an independent panel of judges selected 100 companies from over 500 nominees to comprise the FreightTech 100. A separate panel of industry experts voted to determine the final FreightTech 25.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, "This unpredictable year has highlighted the critical role of technology in ensuring supply chain continuity. We thank FreightWaves for recognizing our commitment to advance the industry through innovation, with greater visibility and control of operations.”

The company recently announced two new global milestones for its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace: more than 65,000 carriers registered on the platform, and over 200,000 downloads of the Drive XPO mobile app for truck drivers.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

