 

BeyondSpring Subsidiary, Seed Therapeutics, Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 13:00  |  67   |   |   

- Seed Therapeutics to Use Proprietary “Molecular Glue” Protein Degradation Technology to Develop Potential New Medicines -

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Therapeutics (“the Company”), a global research company and subsidiary of BeyondSpring focused on discovering and developing “molecular glues” to degrade disease-causing protein previously believed to be undruggable, announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) to discover and develop new chemical entities (NCEs) that could produce therapeutic benefit through targeted protein degradation (TPD).

The TPD field allows for the targeting of hundreds of proteins that are known to be associated with human diseases but were previously thought to be undruggable. Seed Therapeutics has pioneered a strategy called “molecular glue” to induce the protein degrading machinery which is present in all cells to recognize and degrade the disease-causing protein that is not normally targeted for elimination. More importantly, Seed Therapeutics’ molecular glue program focuses on NCEs with more drug-like chemical properties, differentiated from the strategy of developing proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs).

Under the terms of the agreement, Seed Therapeutics will receive a $10 million upfront cash payment to fund research, as well as a $10 million equity investment from Lilly. Seed Therapeutics will also be eligible to receive up to approximately $780 million in potential pre-clinical and clinical development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales of products that result from the collaboration. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

"This agreement further allows us to advance our pioneering platform to deliver new molecules targeting proteins that cause human diseases,” added Dr. Lan Huang, CEO of both Seed Therapeutics and BeyondSpring. “Our alliance with Lilly is the catalyst for the world-class team at Seed Therapeutics to begin developing a pipeline of TPD therapies for diseases in which common strategies have failed."

"Our pre-clinical research and licensing collaboration with Seed Therapeutics will enable both companies to better study the potential of targeted protein degradation to support the development of future medicines," said Dr. Utpal Singh, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery Chemistry at Lilly.

Seite 1 von 3
BeyondSpring Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Subsidiary, Seed Therapeutics, Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly - Seed Therapeutics to Use Proprietary “Molecular Glue” Protein Degradation Technology to Develop Potential New Medicines - NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seed Therapeutics (“the Company”), a global research company and subsidiary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...