 

Sensyne Health appoints President, North America, to lead US expansion

Oxford, U.K. 13 November 2020: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company” or the “Group”), the UK Clinical AI company, announces that it has appointed Derek Baird to its senior management team as President, North America. Derek will join Sensyne on 01 December 2020 and will focus on driving the commercial development of the Company’s North American operations, building Sensyne’s presence in the US and recruiting a US-based team.

Derek joins Sensyne from AVIA, a digital transformation partner for health systems and payers, where he served as Senior Vice President, Growth. Prior to joining AVIA Derek was a Senior Vice President at healthcare software company Health Language (acquired by Wolters Kluwer Health), and has held senior product and marketing roles at Zynx Health and ambulatory electronic health records provider Practice Partner.

Derek is a US national and will be based in the US.    

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said:

“I’m delighted that Derek is joining the Sensyne team. His extensive experience, combined with a deep knowledge of US healthcare technology and US health systems, will be invaluable as we further capitalise on what we have already achieved in the UK by driving forward our expansion into the US and building a transatlantic business.” 

Derek Baird, said:

“I’ve been impressed with the progress that Sensyne has already made in the UK in such a short space of time. It is clear the value that Sensyne delivers in the UK is equally applicable to US heathcare systems and life sciences companies. I’m excited to bring the Sensyne vision and unique business model to the US market.”

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a clinical AI company that works in partnership with the NHS to improve patient care and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines. Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).

For more information, please visit: www.sensynehealth.com


