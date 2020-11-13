Jotul Holdings S.A. - Statement on Interim Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2020
Jotul Holdings S.A. (the “Company”) hereby refers to the Interim Financial Report for the halfyear ended 30 June 2020 (the “Interim Report”) as published on 6 November 2020. The Company further informs that the Interim Report has not been subject to an audit nor reviewed by an auditor.
