Jotul Holdings S.A. - Statement on Interim Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.11.2020, 13:00 | 39 | 0 | 0 13.11.2020, 13:00 | Jotul Holdings S.A. (the “Company”) hereby refers to the Interim Financial Report for the halfyear ended 30 June 2020 (the “Interim Report”) as published on 6 November 2020. The Company further informs that the Interim Report has not been subject to an audit nor reviewed by an auditor. Attachment Release_13.11.2020

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer