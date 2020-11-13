 

I-nvention launches The Cone+ with cone-shaped Carbon Filter

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.11.2020, 13:30  |  39   |   |   
Delft, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - With the introduction of The Cone+, Dutch
company I-nvention is responding to the growing global trend to filter cannabis
smoke. The pre-rolled Cone+ joint, in which consumers can put cannabis, comes
standard with a patented CTIP(TM) filter. This cone shaped filter contains high
grade activated carbon made from natural coconut shells that filters out
undesired substances but not the components that are wanted.

The sharp throat-irritating components in combusted pure cannabis is reduced
drastically without compromising on the desired effects. The typical natural
taste of cannabis seems enhanced after filtration simply because certain
components are filtered out and don't influence the taste.

I-nvention speaks of a real innovation in the cannabis market. The Cone+ is a
logical follow-up of the successful introduction of the CTIP(TM)-filter, used
for manual rolling, which the company launched a year ago.

The CTIP(TM)- has a unique cone-shaped recyclable aluminium housing that
contains activated carbon that as we all know has excellent filtration
characteristics applied in air- and water filters commonly applied. Nowadays
cannabis connoisseurs are very aware of their health. "The trend is that
consumers put less or no tobacco in a joint, but cannabis smoke also contains
undesirable components when combusted. The CTIP(TM)-filter removes several
undesirable components, says M.Contant, CEO of I-nvention.

The company has designed the filter cone-shaped, allowing consumers to roll a
joint more easily if they want to do that themselves. In the pre-rolled The
Cone+ the CTIP(TM)-filter is included so consumers or suppliers only need to add
cannabis. Based on the successful introduction of the CTIP(TM)-filter,
I-nvention says millions of 'cannabis connoisseurs' around the world will
appreciate and utilize the new invention.

I-nvention is an innovative design and manufacturing company with headquarters
in Delft and a division in Shenzhen, China, and Indonesia. The company
specializes in innovation in the cannabis retail market. I-nvention became
famous when it invented the world's first electronic joint in 2014.

http://www.i-nvention.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332318/I_nvention_Cone.jpg

Contact:

+31(0)85-782 11 30
Mob: +31 (0)6 33241145
e-mail: mc@i-nvention.com. Also visit: www.i-nvention.com.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150263/4762168
OTS: I-nvention


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

I-nvention launches The Cone+ with cone-shaped Carbon Filter With the introduction of The Cone+, Dutch company I-nvention is responding to the growing global trend to filter cannabis smoke. The pre-rolled Cone+ joint, in which consumers can put cannabis, comes standard with a patented CTIP(TM) filter. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech for Good ist auf dem Vormarsch: Neuer Report der BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt zeigt den wachsenden Einfluss von nachhaltigen ...
"Vom Klatschen allein kann niemand leben" / Firmengruppen SeniVita und Dr. Wiesent setzen ...
LG Bamberg bestätigt mit Urteil vom 03.11.2020: Keine Verjährung im VW Abgasskandal - Autobesitzer können auch 2020 noch klagen!
RWI-Chef warnt vor Steuererhöhungen und langer Aussetzung der Schuldenbremse
Ford räumt ab: Sieben "sport auto Awards" für die Performance-Modelle der Marke (FOTO)
Die Batterien der Quantron AG sind Kobalt- und Nickelfrei und sorgen mit der LFP-Technologie ...
E-Commerce-Boom vor Weihnachten: Fünf Tipps, wie Online-Händler bei Neukunden einen guten Eindruck hinterlassen (FOTO)
Ford präsentiert den neuen E-Transit - erste voll-elektrische Variante der global ...
Update Corona-Studie: Deutschland ist krisenerprobt / Weihnachten bleibt Geschenkezeit, und das in gewohntem Umfang
Beste Arbeitgeber Deutschlands 2020: Dm führt Top 10 an
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf C mit negativem Ausblick
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Makor Group Continues Its Growth, Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Churchill Capital
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
Fondsmanager müssen sich aus ihrem Anlagekorsett befreien / Multi-Axxion - Concept Fonds ...
Einfacher, besser, mehr: Behinderten-Pauschbeträge ab 2021 (FOTO)
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Avenai, Ottawa-based Business and Technology Consultancy
13:58 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Delivery Hero fallen - Verkauf in Südkorea droht
13:58 Uhr
VW-Betriebsratschef Osterloh: Politik muss mehr tun im Umbruch der Branche
13:56 Uhr
Qpinch wins ICIS Innovation Awards 2020
13:55 Uhr
Millenials lieben Nähe, vor allem wenn es kompliziert wird
13:55 Uhr
Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of Montage Resources
13:52 Uhr
Gaming Innovation Group signs with SIA Admirāļu Klubs from Latvia
13:51 Uhr
Berg-Karabach: Deutsche Außenpolitiker fürchten Ohnmacht der EU
13:47 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: NordLB hebt Ströer auf 'Kaufen' und Ziel auf 88 Euro
13:41 Uhr
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Elementis plc