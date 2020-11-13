I-nvention launches The Cone+ with cone-shaped Carbon Filter
Delft, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - With the introduction of The Cone+, Dutch
company I-nvention is responding to the growing global trend to filter cannabis
smoke. The pre-rolled Cone+ joint, in which consumers can put cannabis, comes
standard with a patented CTIP(TM) filter. This cone shaped filter contains high
grade activated carbon made from natural coconut shells that filters out
undesired substances but not the components that are wanted.
The sharp throat-irritating components in combusted pure cannabis is reduced
drastically without compromising on the desired effects. The typical natural
taste of cannabis seems enhanced after filtration simply because certain
components are filtered out and don't influence the taste.
I-nvention speaks of a real innovation in the cannabis market. The Cone+ is a
logical follow-up of the successful introduction of the CTIP(TM)-filter, used
for manual rolling, which the company launched a year ago.
The CTIP(TM)- has a unique cone-shaped recyclable aluminium housing that
contains activated carbon that as we all know has excellent filtration
characteristics applied in air- and water filters commonly applied. Nowadays
cannabis connoisseurs are very aware of their health. "The trend is that
consumers put less or no tobacco in a joint, but cannabis smoke also contains
undesirable components when combusted. The CTIP(TM)-filter removes several
undesirable components, says M.Contant, CEO of I-nvention.
The company has designed the filter cone-shaped, allowing consumers to roll a
joint more easily if they want to do that themselves. In the pre-rolled The
Cone+ the CTIP(TM)-filter is included so consumers or suppliers only need to add
cannabis. Based on the successful introduction of the CTIP(TM)-filter,
I-nvention says millions of 'cannabis connoisseurs' around the world will
appreciate and utilize the new invention.
I-nvention is an innovative design and manufacturing company with headquarters
in Delft and a division in Shenzhen, China, and Indonesia. The company
specializes in innovation in the cannabis retail market. I-nvention became
famous when it invented the world's first electronic joint in 2014.
