I-nvention launches The Cone+ with cone-shaped Carbon Filter

I-nvention speaks of a real innovation in the cannabis market. The Cone+ is a logical follow-up of the successful introduction of the CTIP(TM)-filter, used for manual rolling, which the company launched a year ago. The CTIP(TM)- has a unique cone-shaped recyclable aluminium housing that contains activated carbon that as we all know has excellent filtration characteristics applied in air- and water filters commonly applied. Nowadays cannabis connoisseurs are very aware of their health. "The trend is that consumers put less or no tobacco in a joint, but cannabis smoke also contains undesirable components when combusted. The CTIP(TM)-filter removes several undesirable components, says M.Contant, CEO of I-nvention. The company has designed the filter cone-shaped, allowing consumers to roll a joint more easily if they want to do that themselves. In the pre-rolled The Cone+ the CTIP(TM)-filter is included so consumers or suppliers only need to add cannabis. Based on the successful introduction of the CTIP(TM)-filter, I-nvention says millions of 'cannabis connoisseurs' around the world will appreciate and utilize the new invention. I-nvention is an innovative design and manufacturing company with headquarters in Delft and a division in Shenzhen, China, and Indonesia. The company specializes in innovation in the cannabis retail market. I-nvention became famous when it invented the world's first electronic joint in 2014.