 

American Tower Corporation to Present at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

