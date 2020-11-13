 

Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021, which ended September 30, 2020.

​Second quarter and recent operational highlights include:

“As the world enters the next wave of COVID-19 infections, our antiviral programs are steadily advancing. We were very pleased to sign a global deal with world-class partners to develop Avigan for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19, to dose the first participants in our CONTROL trial, and to file a protocol with the U.S. FDA for Appili’s first Phase 3 study, which is investigating Avigan for the treatment of early-to-moderate COVID-19 infections,” said Kimberly Stephens, Chief Financial Officer of Appili Therapeutics. “We’ve also staffed key positions, including the appointment of Don Cilla as Chief Development Officer, and graduated to the TSX exchange within 18 months of originally listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. We continue to work diligently to progress our clinical programs, bolster our financial position, expand our team, and drive value for our pipeline portfolio.”

Financial Results

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and Part I of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook –Accounting. All dollar figures are $CAN unless otherwise noted.

The net loss and comprehensive loss of $5.1 million or $0.09 loss per share for the six months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.1 million higher than the net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.9 million or $0.09 loss per share during the six months ended September 30, 2019. This relates mainly to a $1.6 million increase in research and development (R&D) expenses, a $0.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in business development expenses.

