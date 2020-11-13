Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Stifel Virtual 2020 Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Prerecorded Fireside Chat Available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.