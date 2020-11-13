 

The new shares of NoHo Partners Plc have been registered into the Trade Register and the book-entry system of Euroclear Finland Oy

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 November 2020 at 14:15

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has on 9 November 2020 resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the key employees of the company in order to pay the reward for the first earning period of the long-term share-based incentive plan from 1 December 2018 to 31 December 2019. The stock exchange release concerning the directed share issue without payment was published on 9 November 2020.

A total of 68 597 new shares of NoHo Partners Plc subscribed in the directed share issue without payment have been registered into the Trade Register on 13 November 2020 and admitted into the book-entry system of Euroclear Finland Oy. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in NoHo Partners Plc is 19 222 270. The new shares are intended to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. on or about 16 November 2020.

 Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

 Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
 www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en


NoHo Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



