 

Plus Therapeutics Announces Webinar to Present ReSPECT Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Update

Company Management and Principal Investigator of ReSPECT to Discuss Interim Data

Webinar Scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, personalized and targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced it will host a webinar on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET. The call will follow a poster presentation of new interim data from the ongoing National Institutes of Health-sponsored ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead investigational asset, Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting.

The webinar will feature a discussion of the interim safety, tolerability, dosing, feasibility and efficacy data from the ongoing ReSPECT trial. Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, Health Services Center at San Antonio, will provide an update on the ReSPECT trial and provide insight on the trial data.

Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics, and Gregory D. Stein, M.D., M.B.A., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development of Plus Therapeutics, will discuss the technology behind RNL as well as the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with recurrent GBM.

The sixth and final dose escalation cohort of the ReSPECT trial is underway and is expected to fully enroll by the end of 2020. In September 2020, the FDA granted both Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation to RNL for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma. Additional details about the ReSPECT trial are available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT01906385).

Webcast Details

A live webinar with accompanying slides will be available in the Events page of the ‘Investors’ section of the Plus Therapeutics website or by clicking here. Individuals can participate in an interactive Q&A session by submitting pertinent questions via the webcast platform.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A live audio conference will be available by dialing (833) 340-0285 (toll-free) or (236) 712-2475 and entering Conference ID 6095968.

Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D.

