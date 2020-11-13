CSI Named to IDC Financial Insights’ Top 100 FinTech Providers for Ninth Consecutive Year

The industry ranking evaluates and categorizes the top global fintech providers based on calendar year revenues earned from financial institutions for hardware, software or services. According to IDC Financial Insights, worldwide IT spending in the financial services industry is projected to exceed $577 billion (USD) by 2024, and the providers included in the yearly ranking supply the technological backbone for the industry.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions , has been named by IDC Financial Insights to its 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings—an annual listing of the 100 largest global financial technology providers. This is CSI’s ninth consecutive year to make the list.

A leading technology provider for financial institutions across the country, CSI appears 60th on the list of financial technology companies that were evaluated based on their global revenues. During its past fiscal year, CSI focused on providing financial institutions and their customers an enhanced digital experience through its full suite of integrated core bank processing, digital banking, payment services, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, regulatory and digital document delivery solutions.

“Being named as one of the top global technology providers by the IDC FinTech Rankings for the ninth consecutive year demonstrates CSI’s commitment to delivering forward-thinking technology that drives our customers’ success,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “To meet the demands of our rapidly changing industry, we continue to empower our customers by providing competitive technology that creates seamless experiences for today’s digital-first consumers.”

The company’s annual presence on the IDC FinTech Rankings, which have become a trusted measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry, also proves CSI’s dedication to the financial services sector. The rankings serve as a guide for financial institutions to use while navigating the changing industry landscape and evaluating third-party solutions.

“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 17th annual FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”

IDC Financial Insights published a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download: https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

