 

CSI Named to IDC Financial Insights’ Top 100 FinTech Providers for Ninth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 13:35  |  48   |   |   

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, has been named by IDC Financial Insights to its 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings—an annual listing of the 100 largest global financial technology providers. This is CSI’s ninth consecutive year to make the list.

The industry ranking evaluates and categorizes the top global fintech providers based on calendar year revenues earned from financial institutions for hardware, software or services. According to IDC Financial Insights, worldwide IT spending in the financial services industry is projected to exceed $577 billion (USD) by 2024, and the providers included in the yearly ranking supply the technological backbone for the industry.

A leading technology provider for financial institutions across the country, CSI appears 60th on the list of financial technology companies that were evaluated based on their global revenues. During its past fiscal year, CSI focused on providing financial institutions and their customers an enhanced digital experience through its full suite of integrated core bank processing, digital banking, payment services, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, regulatory and digital document delivery solutions.

“Being named as one of the top global technology providers by the IDC FinTech Rankings for the ninth consecutive year demonstrates CSI’s commitment to delivering forward-thinking technology that drives our customers’ success,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “To meet the demands of our rapidly changing industry, we continue to empower our customers by providing competitive technology that creates seamless experiences for today’s digital-first consumers.”

The company’s annual presence on the IDC FinTech Rankings, which have become a trusted measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry, also proves CSI’s dedication to the financial services sector. The rankings serve as a guide for financial institutions to use while navigating the changing industry landscape and evaluating third-party solutions.

“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 17th annual FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”

IDC Financial Insights published a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download: https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings

About IDC Financial Insights
 IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

About Computer Services, Inc.
 Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

Computer Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSI Named to IDC Financial Insights’ Top 100 FinTech Providers for Ninth Consecutive Year Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, has been named by IDC Financial Insights to its 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings—an annual listing of the 100 largest global financial technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
CSI Partners with Hawthorn River to Provide Digital Loan Origination Solution
29.10.20
CSI Partners with Feeding America for CX20 Community Outreach
26.10.20
CSI Supports ABA’s Financial Inclusion Initiative by Facilitating Bank On-Certified Accounts