Aquila Resources Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX:AQA, OTCQB:AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) announced the filing of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts, unless indicated, are reported in US dollars.

Barry Hildred, President & CEO of Aquila, commented, “As site operations began to normalize in the third quarter, Aquila added key hires to our team in the areas of Environment & Infrastructure as well as Exploration. We are focused on activities to support an updated Back Forty Project feasibility study that will build on the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment published in September and we are also actively in the planning phase for drill programs at Back Forty and our gold-copper exploration properties in Wisconsin.”