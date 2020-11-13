American Tower Corporation to Present at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Virtual Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Ed Knapp, its Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, is scheduled to present at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

