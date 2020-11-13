Sampo plc Managers’ Transactions (Fagerholm)
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 13 November 2020 at 2:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Fagerholm)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2020.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Fagerholm, Jannica
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201113080003_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,077 Unit price: 36.5827 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,077 Volume weighted average price: 36.5827 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
Sampo Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare