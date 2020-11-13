 

Progenity to Host Preeclampsia Virtual R&D Day on November 20, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it will host a Preeclampsia Virtual R&D Day on November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT). Members of Progenity’s senior management team and select guest speakers will provide an in-depth discussion of the company’s ongoing clinical development of the Preecludia rule-out test for preeclampsia. Attendees will learn about the pathophysiology of preeclampsia, current clinical management and diagnosis of the condition, its health economic burden, and Progenity’s diagnostic approach.

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast and slides of the presentations on the investor section of Progenity’s website at progenity.com/presentations. Additionally, the live event may be accessed by dialing 833-519-1237 for domestic callers and 914-800-3810 for international callers and entering the conference code: 1190518. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event and can be viewed at the same web link.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

