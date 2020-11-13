 

Crinetics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Meeting Focusing on Oral Paltusotine for the Treatment of Acromegaly

Webinar Being Held on Friday, November 20th @ 11:00 am Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on oral paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The call will feature a presentation by KOLs Peter Trainer, MD (The Christie NHS Foundation Trust) and Monica Roberto Gadelha, MD, PhD (Medical School of the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro), who will discuss the current treatment landscape, which is comprised primarily of injected somatostatin receptor ligand (SRL) products. In addition, they will share their insights into the unmet medical need in treating patients with acromegaly and the implications of the topline results from the Phase 2 ACROBAT studies with oral paltusotine that were released on October 26, 2020. Drs. Trainer and Gadelha will be available to answer questions following their formal presentations.

Crinetics' management team will provide a brief update on oral paltusotine and two other pipeline assets that Crinetics expects will begin Phase 1 in the coming months. Paltusotine establishes a new class of oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonists designed for the treatment of acromegaly. Based on the positive topline Phase 2 results, Crinetics expects to begin its Phase 3 program in the first half of 2021, to further characterize the differentiating features relative to the current standard of care.

Dr. Trainer is an active leader in the international endocrine community and has served on the senior executive committees of the Society for Endocrinology, the Endocrine Society and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE). He chaired the ESE’s Programme Organising Committee in 2011 for the European Congress of Endocrinology and received the Society’s ‘Special Recognition Award’ in 2014 for his contributions as chairman of the Society’s Education Committee. He chaired the board of directors of Bioscientifica Ltd from 2014 to 2016 and served on the editorial board of Endocrine Connections, a Bioscientifica publication. His prime areas of interest are diseases of the pituitary and adrenal glands, particularly Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly. His research has resulted in over 200 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Trainer received his medical degree at the University of Edinburgh, undertook his general medical rotation at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. In addition, he completed a European Economic Community exchange program as a resident at the Academisch Ziekenhuis Utrecht in the Netherlands and studied at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland, Oregon under a Fulbright scholarship.

