 

Gaming Innovation Group signs with SIA Admirāļu Klubs from Latvia

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long term contract with SIA Admirāļu Klubs, one of the leading gambling enterprises in Latvia, for the provision of GiG's platform, sportsbook and front-end development to launch their new digital operation in the regulated Latvian market. 

Together with related companies, Admirāļu Klubs has experienced rapid growth since its inception and now boasts many gambling halls, making it the market leader in the Latvian gambling industry. The gambling halls serve a wide variety of visitors, in towns and cities across the country tailoring a spectrum of entertainment options to their tastes and interests. To further drive its footprint in the regulated market, Admirāļu Klubs is now taking their operation to the next level by launching a new digital sports and casino brand. 

The regulated Latvian online gambling market saw double digit growth in the third quarter of 2020 vs the previous year, with online gambling revenue jumping 16%. Admirāļu Klubs' already established brand recognition and market knowledge, coupled with GiG's technology and expertise in delivering digital excellence for its land-based partners puts this new partnership in a prime position to capitalize on the growing opportunity within Latvia. 

The sports and casino offering is expected to go live in 2021. The term of the contract is for an initial three year period. This partnership further emphasises GiG's drive to support multiple partners in regulated markets scaling out its tech investment.  

SIA Admirāļu Klubs says: "Gaming Innovation Group is well established throughout the iGaming industry as a reliable and trustful technology partner with a history of success working with land-based operators like ourselves. We are pleased to have them supporting our digital transformation and online player acquisition strategy as we expand our operations through the regulated Latvian online casino and sports betting market." 

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says, "GiG is very pleased to be supporting SIA Admirāļu Klubs entrance into the online gambling space for both Casino and Sportsbook, they have a large & successful retail network across the Baltics, and provide some of the highest quality retail gambling arcades in Latvia, online gambling has a high growth in the market and we are excited to expand further our reach there." 

Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

