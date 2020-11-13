 

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Avenai, Ottawa-based Business and Technology Consultancy

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Avenai, an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005137/en/

Avenai is now part of Accenture. (Photo: Business Wire)

Avenai is now part of Accenture. (Photo: Business Wire)

Avenai’s experienced consulting team will be bolstered by Accenture's global reach in helping clients meet their broad ambitions. The deal enhances Accenture’s capacity to drive the digital modernization taking place across the public sector in Canada as many departments and agencies embrace change, rapidly move to the cloud, and improve services for Canadians.

Founded in 2012, Avenai has a strong reputation among government and commercial clients in Ottawa and Toronto. The firm supports key aspects of business change including strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation, and organizational culture transformation.

Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on October 7, were not disclosed.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been significantly adversely affected and could in the future be materially adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

