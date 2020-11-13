Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of Montage Resources

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Montage Resources following approval by Montage shareholders. Under the previously announced credit agreement amendment, the Company’s borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been increased to $2.0 billion.

“This strategic transaction represents another deliberate step in our disciplined repositioning strategy. We strengthened our position as a premier producer in the Appalachia basin with an at-market, accretive acquisition that provides a step change in free cash flow. Starting today, we are delivering on our commitment of at least $30 million in synergies, and we look forward to unlocking additional value as the newly combined team brings innovation and demonstrated operational efficiencies to these high quality, complementary assets,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome the field operating team to Southwestern Energy and thank the entire Montage Resources organization for their hard work and dedication that led to this transaction.”