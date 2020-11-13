 

Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of Montage Resources

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Montage Resources following approval by Montage shareholders. Under the previously announced credit agreement amendment, the Company’s borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been increased to $2.0 billion.

“This strategic transaction represents another deliberate step in our disciplined repositioning strategy. We strengthened our position as a premier producer in the Appalachia basin with an at-market, accretive acquisition that provides a step change in free cash flow. Starting today, we are delivering on our commitment of at least $30 million in synergies, and we look forward to unlocking additional value as the newly combined team brings innovation and demonstrated operational efficiencies to these high quality, complementary assets,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome the field operating team to Southwestern Energy and thank the entire Montage Resources organization for their hard work and dedication that led to this transaction.”

Given the November 13, 2020 closing, there is no change to the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 guidance except for the inclusion of 49 days of production from the Montage properties as indicated in the table below. As of the closing of the transaction, the Company’s daily net production rate increases to over 3 Bcfe per day.

UPDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

 

 

SWN Guidance

 

Pro Forma Guidance(1)

 

 

Q4 2020

 

Total Year 2020

 

Q4 2020

 

Total Year 2020

Gas (Bcf)

 

177 – 184

 

661 – 675

 

200 – 205

 

687 – 692

Oil/Condensate (MBbls)

