 

NFON AG reaches important milestone of half a million seats in the third quarter of 2020

NFON AG reaches important milestone of half a million seats in the third quarter of 2020

13.11.2020 / 14:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

NFON AG reaches important milestone of half a million seats in the third quarter of 2020

- Number of extensions installed at customer sites doubles to more than 500,000 seats since the beginning of 2018

- Working from home continues to drive digitalization of business communication

- Recurring revenues grow significantly by around 25% year-on-year based on preliminary figures

- At 88%, the share of recurring revenues in total revenues remains extremely high

- Positive EBITDA underscores the high earnings potential of the business model

- Presentation of the figures at the Frankfurt Equity Forum 2020 on November 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

 

Munich, November 13, 2020 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or "the Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), continued to significantly increase its recurring revenues by 24.7% to EUR 43.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 35.0 million) based on preliminary figures. Total revenues increased by 19.2% to EUR 49.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 41.5 million). Thus, the share of recurring revenues in total revenues has increased further and, at 88.4%, now by far exceeds the forecast of between 80% and 85% expected for 2020. At 508,265, the number of seats installed at customers' premises was 17.7% higher than on the previous year's reporting date (September 30, 2019: 431,935). The number of seats has thus more than doubled since the beginning of 2018.

"We have massively expanded our business activities since the IPO and are very proud to have reached an impressive milestone of more than 500,000 seats. Our dynamic growth both this year and in recent years shows that we are hitting the nerve of the times with our business model. These half a million seats also form a very solid basis for further growth in the future. After all, each seat represents an extension for which monthly charges and call minutes are incurred and thus generates recurring revenues," commented Hans Szymanski, CEO and CFO of NFON AG.

