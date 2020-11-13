Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Investor Conferences
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the company’s senior management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:
- Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Aldeyra President and CEO Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The fireside chat will be broadcast live and archived for 90 days on the company’s website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/on the “Events & Presentations” page. In addition, company executives are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Healthcare Symposium: Aldeyra executives are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on November 19, 2020.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005085/en/
