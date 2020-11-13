 

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the company’s senior management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Aldeyra President and CEO Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The fireside chat will be broadcast live and archived for 90 days on the company’s website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/on the “Events & Presentations” page. In addition, company executives are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.
  • A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Healthcare Symposium: Aldeyra executives are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on November 19, 2020.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Investor Conferences Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the company’s senior management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Aldeyra President and CEO Todd …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
04.11.20
Aldeyra to Participate in the American Academy of Ophthalmology Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, November 6
29.10.20
Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
22.10.20
Aldeyra to Present New Reproxalap Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis at American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
4
ALDEYRA Therapeutics Inc - Folgen angeborener Stoffwechselfehler heilen