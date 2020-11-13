 

Horizon Therapeutics plc CEO Tim Walbert Honored with RARE Champion Award at Global Genes Champions of Hope Gala

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, has been honored with the 2020 RARE Champion of Hope Industry Partner award by Global Genes, a nonprofit organization that connects, empowers and inspires the rare disease community. Tim received the award at the virtual Global Genes Champions of Hope gala for his leadership in and dedication to the rare disease community, as well as his work advancing therapeutic options and care for people living with rare diseases.

“As someone who lives with a rare disease, cares for a child with a rare disease and has dedicated my professional career to advocating for people living with rare disease, I am humbled to receive this award,” said Walbert. “At Horizon, in addition to delivering breakthrough medicines to those in need, we are equally committed to building communities and raising awareness in the most isolated or overlooked rare disease communities. Our incredible team and I are focused every day on making a lasting impact through science, compassion and collaboration.”

Global Genes’ RARE Champion of Hope award celebrates individuals, organizations and collaborations that are the groundbreakers, leaders and advocates who inspire and catalyze change in rare disease. The Industry Partner award highlights the collaborative efforts in engaging with rare disease communities and stakeholders while driving change for therapies in the rare disease space.

“Every year, we seek to recognize the individuals and organizations that inspire us to do more and impact rare disease families around the globe,” said Craig Martin, Global Genes interim CEO, board member and RARE Corporate Alliance Co-Chair. “Tim brings his personal experience to Horizon and has created an inspired and motivated company which continues to advance science and address gaps in rare disease awareness and care.”

Also at the RARE Champion of Hope gala, Horizon’s #RAREis Playlist partnership with Sing Me A Story was featured through a musical presentation from singer and songwriter Kat Perkins, performing a song adapted from a story written by a child about living with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in many different organs, primarily in the brain, eyes, heart, kidney, skin and lungs.

To learn more about the 2020 RARE Champion of Hope awardees, visit the Global Genes website.

About Global Genes
Global Genes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects, empowers and inspires the rare disease community, with the ultimate goal of eliminating the burdens of rare disease for patients and families everywhere. We provide hope for the more than 400 million people affected by rare disease around the globe. We fulfill our mission by helping patients find and build communities, gain access to information and resources, connect to researchers, clinicians, industry, government and other stakeholders, share data and experiences, and stand up, stand out and become effective advocates on their own behalf. Visit globalgenes.org to get involved today.

About Horizon Therapeutics plc
 Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About #RAREis
 In February of 2017, Horizon launched the #RAREis program aimed at elevating the voices, faces and experiences of people living with rare diseases, as well as highlight programs and resources for the rare disease community. The program is anchored by an Instagram page and website that showcases photos and stories of people touched by rare disease and captures elements of their patient, caregiver or advocate experience. To learn more, visit the #RAREis Instagram page and visit the website at www.RAREisCommunity.com.

