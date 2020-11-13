Radius Global Infrastructure Announces the Addition of Ashley Leeds to its Board of Directors

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Ashley Leeds to its Board of Directors, increasing its Board size to 9 members, effective November 12, 2020. Ms. Leeds will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company’s Board.

Ms. Leeds is currently the CEO of JED Group LLC, an omnichannel, luxury apparel and accessories brand. She commenced her career as an investment banker at Lehman Brothers where she advised companies in the broadcast, cable and wireless telecommunications sectors. In 1995, Ms. Leeds became a Founding Partner at Baker Capital, a communications and media focused private equity and venture capital firm. In 2007, she established RIME Communications Capital, an investment firm focused on early stage investing in technology-driven products and services businesses. While at these investment firms, Ms. Leeds was responsible for sourcing, structuring and monitoring portfolio investments and was a director on several public and private company boards.