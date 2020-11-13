Akero Presents Additional Positive Data from Phase 2a BALANCED Study Demonstrating Potential of Efruxifermin as a Foundational NASH Monotherapy

Overall, the data show large magnitudes of reduction in liver fat across all EFX dose groups with 100% of participants in the 50mg EFX dose group achieving more than 50% relative reduction in liver fat and 53% of patients in the same dose group achieving more than 70% relative reduction in liver fat.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO) today announced the presentation of additional data analysis from the Phase 2a BALANCED study at the Presidential Oral Plenary Session at The Liver Meeting. The data continue to demonstrate the potential of efruxifermin (EFX) as a foundational monotherapy for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Among all EFX-treated patients who were fibrosis stage F2 or F3 at baseline (n=22), 50% experienced a two-stage improvement in fibrosis (n=11), while 68% experienced at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis (n=15).

Additional analysis of the BALANCED data showed substantial improvement in glycemic control for patients with both NASH and Type 2 diabetes, a group that comprises about half of all NASH patients. The company previously reported mean absolute reductions in HbA1c among all study participants of 0.1% for the 28mg dose, 0.4% (p<0.05) for the 50mg dose and 0.5% (p<0.01) for the 70mg dose. In patients with both NASH and Type 2 diabetes, researchers observed decreases of 0.6% in the 50mg dose and 0.9% (p<0.01) in the 70mg dose. Among EFX patients with NASH and Type 2 diabetes, the relative decreases in mean C-peptide levels ranged from 27 to 33% across EFX dose groups, compared to 22 to 29% for all EFX patients.

“Additional analyses from the BALANCED study, including the proportion of subjects with at least 50 and 70% reductions in liver fat and the high proportion of subjects with F2/F3 fibrosis at baseline with fibrosis improvement, strengthens the potential of EFX to be truly transformative for people living with NASH, with improvements across multiple parameters for NASH and cardio-metabolic conditions,” said Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Akero. “With some of the strongest results reported to date in NASH, we eagerly anticipate the initiation of our adaptive Phase 2b/3 study of efruxifermin with hopes of improving lives of the more than 17 million Americans who are living with this disease.”