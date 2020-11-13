 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data From Its Maralixibat and Volixibat Clinical Studies at AASLD Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced new analyses from its maralixibat and volixibat clinical programs, as featured at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – The Liver Meeting Digital Experience.

A summary of findings from each of the poster presentations is below. To view the data in full, please visit the AASLD section within the Events page on our corporate website.

“Data generated from six years of clinical evaluation of maralixibat in Alagille syndrome has offered key understandings in the severe burden of pruritus and related markers of cholestasis, helping to elucidate the potential benefit of maralixibat in this treatment setting,” said Dr. Pam Vig, chief scientific officer at Mirum. “We are also excited to begin Phase 2 studies of volixibat in adult patients with cholestatic liver disease, which will evaluate dose levels shown to be effective in increasing bile acid excretion, suggesting the potential to reduce the burden of cholestasis in these settings.”

Abstract #341: Pruritus intensity is associated with cholestasis biomarkers and quality of life measures after maralixibat treatment in children with Alagille syndrome

Alagille syndrome (ALGS)-associated pruritus is often extremely debilitating, resulting in bleeding, scarring, sleep disturbance, fatigue, and decreased quality of life, with significant impact on the patient and their family. This analysis, which utilized data from the maralixibat Phase 2b ICONIC study in pediatric patients with cholestatic pruritus associated with ALGS, evaluated how change in pruritus intensity is related to change in cholestasis markers and other clinical parameters. The study evaluated 31 patients, of which 27 were evaluated for this analysis over a 48-week period. Overall, the positive treatment effects of maralixibat in patients with ALGS demonstrate important correlations with multiple clinically relevant parameters. Pruritus, as measured by the fully validated Itch Reported Outcome Observer (ItchRO[Obs]) tool, was correlated with several parameters including the Clinician Scratch Scale, serum bile acids (sBA) and sBA subspecies, autotaxin, growth and quality of life measures, including fatigue.

