 

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Available Now Worldwide

Activision today announced the worldwide launch of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, an all-new entry in the #1 selling series in Call of Duty and a direct sequel to the fan favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The new title infuses 1980s pop culture into a gripping conspiracy set at the height of the Cold War. In the fictional story campaign players must stop a plot decades in the making that could destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. The game delivers the next generation of online multiplayer combat with an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment across a wide variety of new maps and modes. Black Ops Cold War also provides an all-new co-operative Zombies survival mode experience.

The title supports cross-play across next generation and current generation systems with cross progression across all modes. Players can look forward to the biggest series of free, post-launch content in Black Ops history across Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as a robust schedule of in-game community events.

“Today’s launch starts the next great Black Ops experience across story, multiplayer and zombies in a direct sequel to one of the most iconic titles in Call of Duty,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “This is just the beginning. Our players can look forward to the biggest series of post-launch free content, community events and ongoing support ever in Black Ops plus tight integration across the ecosystem with Warzone. It’s a great time to play Call of Duty.”

The release of a new Black Ops title, the top selling Call of Duty series, adds to the ongoing momentum across Call of Duty following the recent releases of Warzone and Modern Warfare, which, along with Call of Duty: Mobile, have driven Call of Duty to more than 100 million monthly active users. Call of Duty: Mobile has now surpassed more than 300 million downloads* worldwide.

The free-to-play, free-for-everyone Call of Duty: Warzone will take on a new dimension as it integrates with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Player progression will be synchronized across all three titles, and weapon progression from Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare both will be shared with Warzone. Starting now, Black Ops Cold War Operators will be available for play in Warzone, and beginning December 10 at the launch of Season One, Black Ops Cold War weapons will become available in Warzone, allowing Warzone players to access either their Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare loadouts, respectively, for play.

