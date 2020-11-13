 

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:15  |  95   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Total Company revenues increased by $354,000 or 37.2%, from $952,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2020, to $1,306,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • PDN Network revenues increased by $389,000 or 65.1% compared to the revenues for the second quarter of 2020. The significant increase in revenues was attributable to higher customer acquisitions and continued growth in our recruitment business as a result of increased political and corporative efforts on diversity and inclusion.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per share decreased by $0.04, from a net loss per share of $0.11 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, to a net loss per share of $0.07 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net loss per share decreased by $0.08, from a net loss per share of $0.47 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, to a net loss per share of $0.39 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased by $601,000, from ($607,000) during the three months ended September 30, 2019, to ($6,000) during the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • In the third quarter of 2020, the Company raised $3.0 million in gross proceeds from common stock offerings, which it expects to utilize for organic growth of its existing business as well as to fund future strategic acquisitions.

"The significant investments we have made in our e-commerce, technology platform and branding initiatives in the current year have begun to reflect these positive financial results. Typically, our fourth quarter is the strongest quarter of the year as a result of client renewals, and due to increased political and corporate awareness efforts in terms of greater diversity recruitment and in creating a more inclusive workplace, we expect to benefit from these initiatives and expect to finish the year in a very strong position,” said Adam He, CEO of Professional Diversity Network.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...