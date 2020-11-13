 

Vaccinex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:05  |  67   |   |   

Additional data from SIGNAL Huntington’s disease (HD) trial support continued development in HD and in Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Planned for H1 2021

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, and supporting multiple collaborations with large biotech and major pharma partners through a proprietary discovery platform that enables selection of high value antibodies to difficult multipass membrane receptors, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Pepinemab Clinical Updates:

  • Huntington’s Disease. The company reported post-hoc analysis of data from the SIGNAL phase 2 clinical trial evaluating our lead drug candidate, pepinemab, for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD). While this mid-stage trial did not meet pre-specified co-primary endpoints, the company believes study results show encouraging metrics across several endpoints that provide a strong rationale for continued development in neurodegenerative diseases. In particular, the company believes an important cognitive benefit is reflected in the observed effect of pepinemab on the HD-Cognitive Assessment Battery Composite score (p=0.007), a broad measure of cognitive improvement. The company believes that the treating physicians’ Clinical Global Impression of Change provided a further signal of benefit as fewer pepinemab treated patients experienced deteriorating health status. Finally, the company believes pre-specified imaging analysis of brain in patients with early manifest disease demonstrated a significant treatment-related reduction in normal disease-associated brain atrophy and loss of brain metabolic activity.
  • Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). CLASSICAL-Lung Clinical Trial. The recently completed CLASSICAL-Lung study evaluated pepinemab in combination with the anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor BAVENCIO (avelumab) for the treatment of advanced (stage IIIB/IV) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). Near topline data for this trial presented at the virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference in late May 2020 suggested that combination therapy induces an objective response rate that is a factor of two greater than observed with avelumab alone. The company believes that it is particularly striking that this was seen in the more difficult to treat PD-L1 negative and PD-L1 low population.
  • Head and Neck Cancer. The company announced a clinical collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, to evaluate the combination of pepinemab with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). This cancer indication is notable for the relatively high levels of SEMA4D expression, which has been shown to induce correspondingly high levels of myeloid suppressor cells that block anti-cancer immune responses. Pepinemab is known to have a dual mechanism of action the both increases infiltration and activation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and reduces myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC). The company believes that HNSCC is, therefore, representative of cancer indications of special interest for treatment with pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA. A 65-patient study is planned for H1 2021.
  • Alzheimer’s Disease. The mechanism of action of pepinemab in slowing cognitive deterioration and brain atrophy that were demonstrated in the SIGNAL study in Huntington’s disease, are believed to be equally applicable to neurodegeneration and cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The company is planning to initiate a Phase 1/2 study of pepinemab in AD in 2021 with partial funding support received from both the Alzheimer’s Association and from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.
  • Other Trials. Pepinemab is also being evaluated in multiple investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs) being conducted by the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University to evaluate pepinemab in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in “Window of Opportunity” studies in colorectal, pancreatic, head and neck cancer and melanoma.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Vaccinex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Additional data from SIGNAL Huntington’s disease (HD) trial support continued development in HD and in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
CORRECTION -- Vaccinex to Present Additional SIGNAL Data at Huntington Study Group 2020 Medical Conference
29.10.20
Vaccinex to Present Additional SIGNAL Data at Huntington Study Group 2020 Medical Conference
26.10.20
Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable