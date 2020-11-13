Vaccinex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Planned for H1 2021

Additional data from SIGNAL Huntington’s disease (HD) trial support continued development in HD and in Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, and supporting multiple collaborations with large biotech and major pharma partners through a proprietary discovery platform that enables selection of high value antibodies to difficult multipass membrane receptors, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Pepinemab Clinical Updates: