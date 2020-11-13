 

89bio Presents Updated Clinical Data from Positive Phase 1b/2a Study of BIO89-100 in NASH at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2020

Data demonstrated compelling efficacy profile and favorable tolerability with weekly and every two-week dosing –

Consistent results and baseline characteristics across biopsy confirmed and phenotypic NASH patients

Positive, highly significant correlation between relative changes in liver fat reduction and ALT

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced updated data from its positive Phase 1b/2a study of BIO89-100, a long-acting glycoPEGylated FGF21 analog, in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Previously disclosed topline data demonstrated reductions in liver fat with concurrent beneficial effects on lipids and other metabolic parameters, as well as favorable tolerability, with both weekly and every two-week dosing. New analyses from the trial will be presented today in a late-breaking poster (abstract #LP34) at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

“I believe that these data highlight BIO89-100’s robust potency in reducing liver fat as assessed by MRI-PDFF over a 12-week period. New analyses of the data demonstrate the strong and significant correlation between relative reductions in MRI-PDFF and serum ALT in patients treated with BIO89-100. Responses on these two measures have been shown to translate into histology improvement and potentially a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with NASH,” said Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director of the UC San Diego NAFLD Research Center and Director of Hepatology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. “We saw a remarkable consistency of results across the sub-populations of biopsy-confirmed NASH and phenotypic NASH (PNASH) patients enrolled in the trial. Baseline characteristics were similar across these sub-populations and BIO89-100 treatment resulted in similar reductions in liver fat, ALT, and triglycerides.”

“We are moving forward with a comprehensive clinical development program designed to build upon the promising results from BIO89-100’s Phase 1b/2a trial, which includes plans to initiate a Phase 2b study in the first half of 2021 and an open-label paired biopsy histology cohort in the near-term. Today’s data are encouraging for these planned studies as we believe they demonstrate BIO89-100’s compelling risk-benefit profile as a leading FGF21 analog in a class that could become a key part of the NASH treatment paradigm,” said Rohan Palekar, Chief Executive Officer, 89bio.

