 

PAE Continues Longstanding Air Force Support with Position on Rotary Wing Maintenance IDIQ, Award of Initial Task Order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded a position on the U.S. Air Force Rotary Wing Maintenance Contract Consolidation indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle, which has a ceiling value of $835 million and a 10-year period of performance. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center also awarded PAE an initial five-year task order on the contract, valued at $84.3 million, to support helicopter maintenance for training missions with the Air Education and Training Command at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The awards build on PAE’s nearly four decades of aviation support for U.S. government customers, including four branches of the military and the Department of Homeland Security. PAE President and CEO John Heller said this work supporting critical Air Force missions contributes to a business strategy of delivering world class aerospace services through innovation and technology integration.

“PAE’s specialized fleet management expertise is a clear advantage to winning key Air Force support work, strengthened by our certified continuous improvement practices,” Heller said. “Not only does our position on this IDIQ expand our reach with the Air Force, but it brings the potential to apply our rotary wing capabilities to the latest technologies, including the newly acquired MH-139 helicopter.”

PAE is one of five large business contractors awarded a seat on the contract vehicle that also includes three small business awardees. The program consolidates Air Force helicopter programs for the full-time availability of mission-capable aircraft, including UH-1N and HH-60 helicopters and V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft. The scope of the contract includes functional check flights, aircrew flight equipment and the maintenance of light caliber weapons and defensive systems.

PAE Vice President of Readiness and Sustainment Cristal Rice said PAE will deliver mission-essential services on the initial task order for the Air Force’s premier training site for special operations, combat search and rescue aircrews.

“We’re proud to continue our work with the AETC program to provide safe and high-quality aircraft maintenance,” said Rice. “Our services are critical to student pilots as they’re trained on a wide range of flight specialties in aircraft that we maintain for the 58th Special Operations Wing.”

Seite 1 von 2
PAE Incorporated Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAE Continues Longstanding Air Force Support with Position on Rotary Wing Maintenance IDIQ, Award of Initial Task Order FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded a position on the U.S. Air Force Rotary Wing Maintenance Contract …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
PAE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
26.10.20
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
20.10.20
PAE Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facilities