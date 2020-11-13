 

Ackroo Closes $3,000,000 Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  71   |   |   

Ackroo adds capital to fund acquisitions and organic growth initiatives

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, has completed its previously announced private placement of 25,000,000 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Each “Unit” consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“) entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share until November 12, 2023. The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Company’s shares on or after 18 months from the date of closing is $0.28 or more for twenty consecutive trading days. The proceeds are from 4 different parties including Shen Capital Fund L.P. (“Shen Capital”), DKAM Capital Ideas Fund, Rivemont MicroCap Fund and a long-term shareholder of the Company representing a family fund.

In connection with the subscription from Shen Capital, the Company has agreed to grant Shen Capital the right to nominate one member to the Board of Directors, who shall initially be Francis Shen, and one board observer, who shall initially be Andrew Shen.

“We are excited to have this financing completed and the addition of Francis Shen to our board of directors,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “As we continue to execute on our vision to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of-sale ecosystem, having both a financial sponsor and business advisors to assist us is critical. Francis and Shen Capital will help play a key role in guiding our success. We are excited to have key shareholders participate, including DKAM Capital Ideas Fund, led by director Jason Donville. We are eager to drive great returns for our investor base and are excited for what lies ahead.”

No finders’ fees were paid in connection with the private placement. All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four month and a day hold period until March 13, 2021.

About Ackroo
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides merchants of all sizes a data driven cloud based multi-currency marketing platform to help attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Via a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions as an extension of the Ackroo platform to drive even greater financial and operational results for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Ackroo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ackroo Closes $3,000,000 Private Placement Ackroo adds capital to fund acquisitions and organic growth initiativesHAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Ackroo releases Q3 2020 Financial Results reporting record earnings and 17% year-to-date YoY revenue growth
30.10.20
Ackroo acquires GGGolf
20.10.20
Ackroo Announces $3,000,000 Strategic Private Placement