 

MiMedx To Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, November 20

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today provided additional information about its upcoming virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”). Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the Company, and Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, are scheduled to present an overview of the Company’s commercial and R&D initiatives. Additional members of senior management also plan to be available for a question and answer session from shareholders as of the record date of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 7, 2020. Guests may join the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, including the shareholder question and answer session, in a listen-only mode without a control number.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be conducted in a virtual format only in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDXG2020 on Friday, November 20, 2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy materials or voting instruction form. Please log in at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting begins to ensure ample time to complete the check-in procedures and test your computer audio system. Presentation materials will be posted on the Webcasts & Presentations section of the Company’s website immediately prior to the start of the meeting.

The Company has filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and has mailed it with an accompanying proxy card for the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting to its shareholders. A free copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that the Company files with the SEC may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com.

About MiMedx
MiMedx is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact
Hilary Dixon
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
770.651.9066
investorrelations@mimedx.com

 


MiMedx Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MiMedx To Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, November 20 MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today provided additional information about its upcoming …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
MiMedx To Present At Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
04.11.20
MiMedx Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
MiMedx To Advance the Conversation of Study Bias in the Clinical Evaluation of Skin Substitutes in Chronic Wounds at SAWC FALL
03.11.20
MiMedx Shares to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, November 4, 2020
03.11.20
MiMedx Announces Largest U.S. Commercial Payor Will Provide Coverage for EpiFix in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers
30.10.20
MiMedx Announces Relisting on Nasdaq
15.10.20
MiMedx Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
5
MiMedX Group