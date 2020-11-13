 

Orbex Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:27  |  46   |   |   

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services provider Orbex recently celebrated its first decade in operation as a regulated FX broker.

Orbex Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

The commemorative event occurred on October 17th, 2020 in Limassol, Cyprus, the town the company has called home since its inception in 2010.

The evening brought together members of the HQ staff, Orbex business partners as well as his excellency the Mayor of Limassol and various members of the Limassol Municipality.

The 10-year anniversary was not the only milestone being celebrated, however.

The company also continued its 10-year streak of a 100% clean regulatory record under the strict European authority CySEC.

"It is a testament to the values that Orbex is founded on that the company has maintained a decade of strict adherence to the rules of our nation's highest regulatory authority. I am proud today to celebrate this occasion with a local company that leads by example," said Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides.

The anniversary comes just one year after Orbex secured its FSC license under Orbex Global Ltd. The new license expands the company's ability to geographically serve more countries across the globe. It also raises the available leverage for those eligible to trade with the Mauritius-based Orbex entity.

"When I started Orbex in 2010, I wanted to establish a financial services firm that was known first and foremost for its ethics and transparency. Now, one full decade later, I am beyond proud of the reputation we have built and the loyal community of traders we have created," said Orbex Chairman Abdullah Abbas.

This event also celebrated the company bringing home the title of Best Forex Broker 2020 MENA & EU. This was awarded earlier in the year by Global Banking and Finance Review.

"I stand here today humbled by many things; by the hard work and dedication of the Orbex team, by the successes that we have achieved, and by the bright future I see for our brand in the years to come. I am beyond excited to enter this new decade, more passionate and dedicated to serve traders responsibly than ever," Abbas Added.

About Orbex

Orbex Limited is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Orbex Global Limited is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The companies offer multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334123/Orbex_10_Anniversary.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orbex Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Global financial services provider Orbex recently celebrated its first decade in operation as a regulated FX broker. The commemorative event occurred on October 17th, 2020 in Limassol, Cyprus, the town …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University ...
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Autoinjectors Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 5,732.6 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
DJI's Latest AGRAS T20 Drone Makes Agricultural Spraying Easier, Smarter And Safer
Huawei's Ken Hu: 5G Creates New Value for Industries and New Growth Opportunities
Japanese nutritionists highlight the benefits of olive oil consumption in athletes' diets to ...
ZEISS presents integrated workflow advancements at AAO
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
DRaaS Market worth $14.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods