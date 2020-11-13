ePlus Honored with Multiple Awards Including Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year for Data Center at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Region award for Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center. ePlus also received area awards in the East region for Software Partner of the Year and Commercial Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It is an honor to recognize ePlus with a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geo-Region award as Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in the Americas.”

“ePlus is honored to be recognized by Cisco for our performance and the assistance we have provided to our customers, helping them achieve positive business outcomes during quite complex and challenging times,” said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer and president of ePlus Technology. “Our sales and services teams are providing best-in-class guidance, expertise and creativity to enable customer organizations across every industry to succeed in a new and unexpected normal. This level of attention and dedication sets us apart in the industry and we’re also proud that Cisco has recognized our excellence in these areas.”

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organizations and regional executives.

ePlus is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Master Specializations in Networking, Security, Collaboration, Cloud Builder, and Cloud and Managed Services Master. ePlus is a member of the Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Program as well as the AppDynamics Titan Partnership Program, and holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Data Center Architecture, Collaboration Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture, Service Provider Architecture, Customer Experience, and Security Architecture. In addition, ePlus holds numerous Cisco Authorized Technology Provider designations, as well as a Cisco Gold certification in the UK via its subsidiary IGXGlobal. For more information about Cisco solutions from ePlus, visit www.eplus.com/cisco.