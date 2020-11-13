 

ePlus Honored with Multiple Awards Including Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year for Data Center at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:30  |  76   |   |   

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Region award for Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center. ePlus also received area awards in the East region for Software Partner of the Year and Commercial Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It is an honor to recognize ePlus with a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geo-Region award as Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in the Americas.”

“ePlus is honored to be recognized by Cisco for our performance and the assistance we have provided to our customers, helping them achieve positive business outcomes during quite complex and challenging times,” said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer and president of ePlus Technology. “Our sales and services teams are providing best-in-class guidance, expertise and creativity to enable customer organizations across every industry to succeed in a new and unexpected normal. This level of attention and dedication sets us apart in the industry and we’re also proud that Cisco has recognized our excellence in these areas.”

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organizations and regional executives.

ePlus is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Master Specializations in Networking, Security, Collaboration, Cloud Builder, and Cloud and Managed Services Master. ePlus is a member of the Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Program as well as the AppDynamics Titan Partnership Program, and holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Data Center Architecture, Collaboration Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture, Service Provider Architecture, Customer Experience, and Security Architecture. In addition, ePlus holds numerous Cisco Authorized Technology Provider designations, as well as a Cisco Gold certification in the UK via its subsidiary IGXGlobal. For more information about Cisco solutions from ePlus, visit www.eplus.com/cisco.

Seite 1 von 3
ePlus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ePlus Honored with Multiple Awards Including Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year for Data Center at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Region award for Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center. ePlus also received area awards in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
ePlus Celebrates 30th Anniversary
04.11.20
ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results
28.10.20
ePlus Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
28.10.20
ePlus Successfully Achieves Type 2 SSAE 18 and HIPAA Attestations